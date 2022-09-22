Dr. Deepti Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepti Saini, MD
Dr. Deepti Saini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Saini works at
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 641-8748
Glendale5285 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 641-8748
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (602) 641-8748Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 641-8748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (602) 641-8748Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
The appointment was on time. All staff members are courteous and knowledgeable Office is very clean. Dr Saini is one in million physician
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1710204870
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
