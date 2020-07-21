See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Deepti Nahar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Nahar works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Neck
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 212, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-5700
    Fleur Women's Health Center
    72780 Country Club Dr Ste A103, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 779-5511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 21, 2020
    Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871818351
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
    • University Of California Berkeley
