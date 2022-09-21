Overview

Dr. Deepti Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Island Medical Care, PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.