Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Warner Robins, GA
Dr. Deepti Bhasin, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (88)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deepti Bhasin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. 

Dr. Bhasin works at Deepti Bhasin, MD in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deepti Bhasin MD Inc
    402 Osigian Blvd Ste 400, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 333-3058
    Piedmont Macon
    350 Hospital Dr Ste 360, Macon, GA 31217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 333-3058
    Coliseum Same Day Surgery Center
    340 Hospital Dr Bldg E, Macon, GA 31217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 474-4343
    3312 Northside Dr Ste 100, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 733-2690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Mania
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder
Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Eating Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Personality Disorders
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Separation Anxiety
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Deepti Bhasin, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1285717942
    Education & Certifications

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepti Bhasin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhasin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhasin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

