Dr. Deepti Bhandare, MD
Dr. Deepti Bhandare, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebring, FL.
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Sun N Lake4638 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 386-0055
- Adventhealth Sebring
Listens and reviews records so she is knowledgeable regarding what you are seeing her for. Professional and pleasant.
- Cardiology
- English, Creole and Hindi
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Bhandare has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhandare speaks Creole and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandare.
