See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Sankepalli works at WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology
    2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 101, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Constipation
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sankepalli?

Sep 15, 2021
Dr. Sankepalli is very great with my 3 year old daughter! She makes her comfortable during our in office visits! She also did her endoscopy perfectly! We also do Telehealth visits as well. They are easy to start the visit on your cell phone ! Would recommend for small children to go to her. The nurses and staff are awesome as well!!
— Sep 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sankepalli to family and friends

Dr. Sankepalli's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sankepalli

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD.

About Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437572765
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sankepalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sankepalli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sankepalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sankepalli works at WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sankepalli’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankepalli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sankepalli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankepalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankepalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.