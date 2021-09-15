Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sankepalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Sankepalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 101, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sankepalli?
Dr. Sankepalli is very great with my 3 year old daughter! She makes her comfortable during our in office visits! She also did her endoscopy perfectly! We also do Telehealth visits as well. They are easy to start the visit on your cell phone ! Would recommend for small children to go to her. The nurses and staff are awesome as well!!
About Dr. Deepthi Sankepalli, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437572765
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sankepalli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sankepalli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sankepalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sankepalli works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankepalli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sankepalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankepalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankepalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.