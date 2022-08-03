See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Deepthi Moola, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deepthi Moola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Moola works at Inova Medical Group-Obstetrics and Gynecology in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group-Obstetrics and Gynecology- Arlington
    1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 430, Arlington, VA 22201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 302-3920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 03, 2022
    I’ve been going to this practice for 6 years. While Dr. Moola isn’t my main provider at the office, I’ve seen her a number of times including when I had to stay in the hospital for an extended period of time during my pregnancy. She is professional, compassionate, and thorough. I would never hesitate to see her or ask questions during my visit.
    Kellie, Falls Church, VA — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Deepthi Moola, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1992093355
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • TriHealth Associates in Ob-Gyn
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepthi Moola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moola works at Inova Medical Group-Obstetrics and Gynecology in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Moola’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

