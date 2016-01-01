Overview

Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Olean General Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Kunduru works at Digestive Health Physicians PC in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.