Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Olean General Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Kunduru works at Digestive Health Physicians PC in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. John Rutkoski
    2625 Harlem Rd Ste 240, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 893-0333
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Olean General Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Perimenopause
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801130182
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    Residency
    • Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division
    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunduru works at Digestive Health Physicians PC in Cheektowaga, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kunduru’s profile.

    Dr. Kunduru has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunduru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunduru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunduru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

