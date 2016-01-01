Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Olean General Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Kunduru works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. John Rutkoski2625 Harlem Rd Ste 240, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Directions (716) 893-0333Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunduru?
About Dr. Deepthi Kunduru, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801130182
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunduru accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunduru works at
Dr. Kunduru has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunduru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunduru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunduru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.