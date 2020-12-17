Dr. Deepthi Deconda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deconda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepthi Deconda, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepthi Deconda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southcoast Health Gastroenterology1030 President Ave Rm 110, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-1690
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deconda was filling filling in for Dr Berman on short notice but was well informed and I have no complaints.
About Dr. Deepthi Deconda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477727451
Education & Certifications
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology
