Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeptej Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deeptej Singh, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates LLC6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-1710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Univ. of New Mexico Dermatology1021 MEDICAL ARTS AVE NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I found Dr. Singh personable, professional and he answered all my questions with clarity. I shall go to him exclusively for skin care. JMA
About Dr. Deeptej Singh, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598911984
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
