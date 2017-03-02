Overview

Dr. Deepshikha Sharda, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Sharda works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.