Dr. Deepkaran Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepkaran Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepkaran Reddy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
-
2
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Reddy did multiple surgeries for my son and a tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy for my daughter. He was great! He answered all my questions he took his time. I never felt like a burden to him. He did a great job. I would highly recommend him to anybody!
About Dr. Deepkaran Reddy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144212861
Education & Certifications
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.