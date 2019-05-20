Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Dhaliwal works at
Locations
-
1
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Eye Center203 Lothrop St Ste 718, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhaliwal?
Highest recommendation. Absolutely confident in Dr Dhaliwal’s knowledge, abilities to correctly diagnose, her surgical abilities, her follow up and follow through. Complete confidence.
About Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1588637094
Education & Certifications
- U Pitt Eye & Ear Inst
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Northwestern Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhaliwal works at
Dr. Dhaliwal has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhaliwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhaliwal speaks Punjabi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.