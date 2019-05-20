Overview

Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Dhaliwal works at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Eye Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.