Dr. Deepika Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepika Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
1
Eye Doctors Of Washington8230 Boone Blvd Ste 125, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (301) 281-4085
2
Eye Doctors of Washington1016 16th St NW Lowr Level, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (301) 281-4085
3
Eye Doctors Of Washington2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 230, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 281-4085Monday8:00am - 8:30amTuesday8:00am - 8:30amWednesday8:00am - 8:30amThursday8:00am - 8:30amFriday8:00am - 8:30am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah fit me in for an urgent problem on a busy afternoon for eye pain. She was expertly able to diagnose the problem and treated it immediately which provided me with immense relief! I am so grateful for this thoughtful and generous doctor and her wonderful staff!
About Dr. Deepika Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1316172489
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.