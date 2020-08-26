Dr. Deepika Pulusani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulusani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Pulusani, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepika Pulusani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Deepika R. Pulusani MD PC6005 Park Ave Ste 511, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 767-0402
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had saw Dr Pulusani today.She is so knowledgeable and kind at the same time! She explained the problems I’m having thoroughly. I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends!
About Dr. Deepika Pulusani, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306937438
Education & Certifications
- SUNY At Buffalo, School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Osmania General Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulusani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulusani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulusani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulusani speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulusani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulusani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulusani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulusani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.