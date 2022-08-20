Dr. Narasimha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deepika Narasimha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepika Narasimha, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
How was your appointment with Dr. Narasimha?
I just recently had a Angiogram procedure at Mercy Shaw Heart and Vascular Surgery Center with Dr. Deepika Narasimha. I highly recommend Dr. "D", as they call her, at the Surgery Center. Dr. Deepika explains everything in detail, is very thorough, and has the calmest and sweetest disposition. I was completely at ease, never having a procedure like this before, due to Dr. Deepika and the entire staff at Mercy Hospital. I highly recommend Dr. Deepika for any of your Cardiac procedures. I was truly blessed and grateful.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932499373
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Narasimha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narasimha.
