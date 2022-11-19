Dr. Deepika Nandiraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandiraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Nandiraju, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepika Nandiraju, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania Univ, Warrangal and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nandiraju works at
Locations
Endocrine Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit A, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Deepika is a caring,loving person who really cares about her patience and takes time to help in any way possible God Bless her Thank you
About Dr. Deepika Nandiraju, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194136077
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania Univ, Warrangal
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nandiraju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nandiraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandiraju works at
241 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandiraju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandiraju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandiraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandiraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.