Overview

Dr. Deepika Misra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Misra works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.