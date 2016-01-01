Overview

Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murphy, TX. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital



Dr. Minnal works at Tots To Teens Pediatrics in Murphy, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.