Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minnal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murphy, TX. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Minnal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tots to Teens Pediatrics619 W FM 544 Ste 1, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (972) 424-7915
- 2 619 W Fm 54 Suit # 1B, Plano, TX 75094 Directions (972) 424-7915
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minnal?
About Dr. Deepika Minnal, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamic and Telugu
- 1568426161
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minnal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minnal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minnal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minnal works at
Dr. Minnal speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tamic and Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Minnal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minnal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minnal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minnal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.