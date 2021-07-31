Dr. Deepika Bhargava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Bhargava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepika Bhargava, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with TMC Bonham Hospital.
Dr. Bhargava works at
Deepika Bhargava MD600 E Taylor St Ste 4001, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-0751
Exult Healthcare Solutions LLC4801 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 369-4220
- TMC Bonham Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. B is not only an outstanding doctor, she is an outstanding woman. She is warm and intelligent. We are very blessed to have her in our community.
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1841268992
- Wright State University School Of Med
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Bhargava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhargava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhargava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhargava works at
Dr. Bhargava has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhargava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhargava speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhargava. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhargava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhargava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.