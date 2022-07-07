Dr. Deepika Aneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepika Aneja, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepika Aneja, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Aneja works at
Locations
-
1
Brevard Pulmonary Specialists PA103 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 631-5677
-
2
Dr Robert Udell DO LLC255 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 101, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 986-8887
- 3 5600 Porada Dr Ste 104A, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 779-7560
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aneja?
I Love that she actually cares about My concerns and listen to make My battle with COPD more comfortable
About Dr. Deepika Aneja, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1083888135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aneja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aneja works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aneja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.