Dr. Swaminath Deephak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swaminath Deephak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Medical Center and Yoakum County Hospital.
Dr. Deephak works at
Locations
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-1501
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-3561Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
University Medical Center602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 743-1501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
- Yoakum County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice and proffesionl I like him
About Dr. Swaminath Deephak, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265757892
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deephak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deephak accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deephak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Deephak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deephak.
