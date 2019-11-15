Overview

Dr. Deepashree Gupta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Calabasas Primary & Specialty Care in Calabasas, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.