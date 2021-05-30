Overview

Dr. Deepan Selvadurai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Selvadurai works at Ophthalmology Associates in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dilation of Outflow Canal and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.