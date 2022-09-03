Dr. Deepan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepan Patel, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 370-2886
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison25 S Main St Ste, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 769-3411
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Jersey City631 Grand St Ste 2-100, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (862) 366-5710
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1912171372
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- NYU Med Ctr, NYU
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.