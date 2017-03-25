Dr. Deepam Rusia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepam Rusia, MD
Dr. Deepam Rusia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.
Retina Vitreous Consultants Inc.300 Oxford Dr Ste 300, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 683-5300
South Hills Ortho Sgy Assocs PC2000 Oxford Dr Ste 211, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 683-5300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Upmc Mercy
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
My experience with Mr Russia has been amazing. He is very patient, compassionate and understanding.He is always ready to listen and willing to discuss things with you. He shows genuine concern, remembers everything about me, never rushes my time with him and makes me feel at ease.If anyone is looking for a total professional eye doctor you can not go wrong seeing Dr.Rusia....he is the best.
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rusia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rusia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rusia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusia has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rusia speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rusia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rusia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.