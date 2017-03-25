Overview

Dr. Deepam Rusia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Rusia works at Retina Vitreous Consultants in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.