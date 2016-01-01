Dr. Deepali Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepali Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepali Verma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley29 Fox St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 338-7140Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley360 Washington Ave Ste 303, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-7140Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deepali Verma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851643811
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Mt Sinai School Med
- Elmhurst Hosp-Mt Sinai Prog
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
