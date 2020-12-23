Overview

Dr. Deepali Sharma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.