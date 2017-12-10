Dr. Deepali Patni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepali Patni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepali Patni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Patni works at
Locations
-
1
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe1200 McKinney St Ste 473, Houston, TX 77010 Directions (713) 347-4095
-
2
Kelsey-Seybold7900 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patni?
Dr. Patni is wonderful. Right from when she walked into the room, I knew I could trust her. I was nervous being that it was my first visit with a gynecologist but after meeting Dr. Patni, all my anxiety flew out the window. She took out time to make sure the that purpose for my visit was accomplished. I love Dr. Patni and her wonderful staff.
About Dr. Deepali Patni, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1366475048
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patni works at
Dr. Patni speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.