Dr. Deepak Vadada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Vadada works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.