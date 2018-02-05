Overview

Dr. Deepak Thatai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Thatai works at CHA Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Malden, MA and Somerville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.