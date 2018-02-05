Dr. Deepak Thatai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thatai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Thatai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepak Thatai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 498-1000
Cambridge Public Health Commission163 Gore St, Cambridge, MA 02141 Directions (617) 665-3000
Malden Family Medicine Center195 Canal St Ste 105, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (781) 338-0500
Cambridge Family Health North2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140 Directions (617) 575-5550
- 5 26 Central St Fl 1, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 665-3370
Windsor Street Health Center119 Windsor St Ste 1, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Worked with him in a teaching setting a few years ago (not currently working in that system); he taught and practiced Cardiology while I was a doctor on wards. I found him to be an OUTSTANDING teacher and practitioner; I found him to take care and consider the patient's whole health picture as well as the heart itself and explain things with excellence.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992742993
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Thatai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thatai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thatai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thatai has seen patients for Aortic Ectasia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thatai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thatai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thatai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thatai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thatai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.