Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Sudheendra works at ABRAMSON CANCER CENTER OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 615-3591
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Nutcracker Syndrome Chevron Icon
SIR-Spheres® Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2021
    I am a 65-year-old active male with a family history of varicose veins. Varicose veins started to become visible in my left lower leg approximately 15 years ago. Over the years since that time, the condition worsened, and I eventually developed a low level, intermittent pain and swelling in my lower left leg. Early this year, I decided to go to a vascular specialist. I spent some time researching the best vascular surgeons in the Philadelphia area and consulted with various physicians I trusted before making the decision to see Dr. Sudi. In the summer, Dr. Sudi performed laser treatment, followed by a 2nd procedure (microphlebectomy) to remove the bulging varicose veins. Today, only a little more than one month since the 2nd procedure, I remain completely pain free and my leg is looking great. It’s a darn near perfect match to my right leg. I am thrilled with the results and grateful to Dr. Sudi for his exceptional and professional care and for his thorough explanations.
    David M — Nov 06, 2021
    About Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427138874
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • George Wshington University Medical Center (Vascular & Interventional Radiology)
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Diagnostic Radiology)
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

