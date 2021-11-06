Overview

Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Sudheendra works at ABRAMSON CANCER CENTER OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.