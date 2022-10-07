Overview

Dr. Deepak Sreedharan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, MarinHealth Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sreedharan works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

