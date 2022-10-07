See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Deepak Sreedharan, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deepak Sreedharan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, MarinHealth Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Dr. Sreedharan works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 07, 2022
Great office, clean friendly and punctual. Can't say enough good things. Thank you all
Bryan — Oct 07, 2022
About Dr. Deepak Sreedharan, MD

  • Interventional Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1669799003
Education & Certifications

  • UCSF
Residency
  • St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp
Medical Education
  • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Sonoma Valley Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deepak Sreedharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sreedharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sreedharan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sreedharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sreedharan works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sreedharan’s profile.

Dr. Sreedharan has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreedharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreedharan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreedharan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sreedharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sreedharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

