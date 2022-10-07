Dr. Deepak Sreedharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sreedharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Sreedharan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, MarinHealth Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sreedharan?
Great office, clean friendly and punctual. Can't say enough good things. Thank you all
Dr. Sreedharan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sreedharan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sreedharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreedharan has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreedharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sreedharan speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreedharan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreedharan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sreedharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sreedharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.