Dr. Deepak Sree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Sree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepak Sree, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Sree works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-6510
-
2
Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 205, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 767-6263
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sree?
He’s efficient, quick, and fully explains everything that is going on.
About Dr. Deepak Sree, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1235391988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sree works at
Dr. Sree has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.