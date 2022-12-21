Overview

Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Sobti works at Reagan Eye Center in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Red Oak, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.