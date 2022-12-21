Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Sobti works at
Locations
-
1
Waxahachie Surgery Center101 Ymca Dr, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 505-2020
-
2
Steven C Strength DO Pllc6533 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (520) 329-3937Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Red Oak Eyecare303 E Ovilla Rd Ste 300, Red Oak, TX 75154 Directions (469) 505-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a really pleasant experience with Dr. Sobti and the team. Definitely recommend
About Dr. Deepak Sobti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790002814
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobti speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobti.
