Dr. Deepak Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepak Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Deepak Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316993116
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hosp/Cornell Med Ct
- Jamaica Hosp
- Med Coll, Baroda U
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.