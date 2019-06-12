Overview

Dr. Deepak Sarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Sarwal works at Agarwal & Agarwal Md's Inc in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.