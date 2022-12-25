Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD
Dr. Deepak Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
South Bend Orthopaedics - South bend53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Reddy is the best hands down! I struggled with back and leg pain for so long. I saw lots of doctors and was getting nowhere for 2 years. Finally a nurse friend told me to see Dr. Reddy and that he was the best. I was skeptical because I'd already seen other surgeons in South Bend. I saw him and on the first visit I was convinced. He explained that no one had yet finished doing all the testing I needed to understand the problem. He ordered a bunch of scans and tests. It took a few visits/trips to get them all done but finally he explained the problem to me. I ended up needed a fusion which I really didn't want, but 3 months after the procedure I'm doing great. I feel better than I have in the past 2 years. Thanks to him and his team. Glad I didn't give up and went to see him. You should too.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Norton Hospital
- University of Chicago
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
