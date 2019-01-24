Overview

Dr. Deepak Rao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rao works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.