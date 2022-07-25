See All Cardiologists in Sebring, FL
Dr. Deepak Patel, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deepak Patel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sebring, FL. They completed their fellowship with VA Medical Center Wilkes Barre

Dr. Patel works at Patel Pulmonary in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patel Pulmonary PA
    119 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 382-0009
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Sebring
  • Adventhealth Wauchula
  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • Desoto Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Highlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    audrey stansbury — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Deepak Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1821038852
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VA Medical Center Wilkes Barre
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.