Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deepak Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepak Patel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Care PC518 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-5100
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I needed emergency surgery. Dr Patel ( I never seen him before) could see me in 4 days and while surgeons gave me a 2 week wait. A few minutes later his office called and they were able to squeeze me in that very same day when noone else could. He and his staff are amazing! Dr. Patel explained every step to me and he was so gentle. His nurse was friendly and calming. He turned my nightmare day around in a matter of minutes. I totally recommend Dr. Patel :)
About Dr. Deepak Patel, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1184667495
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
