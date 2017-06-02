Overview

Dr. Deepak Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Patel works at Oc Family Medical Center in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.