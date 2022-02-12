Dr. Deepak Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deepak Nair, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York|SUNY Upstate Medical University|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sarasota Vascular Specialists600 N Cattlemen Rd Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 274-4090Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Dr Nair is a great Doctor. I was nervous about my procedure but his personality put me at ease. The procedure was painless. I would definitely recommend Dr Nair
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1841491495
- Emory Univ|Emory University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Hospital|Montefiore Medical Center
- State University Of New York|SUNY Upstate Medical University|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nair speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
