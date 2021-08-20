See All Pediatricians in Hermitage, TN
Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Mehrotra works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage
    3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 (629) 219-7145
  2
    Children's Clinic East - Lebanon
    920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 (615) 703-2289
  3
    Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet
    2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 (615) 703-2290

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Laryngitis
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Based on 8 ratings
    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr Mehrotra is a wonderful Dr. we've been seeing him for four years with my first son, now he sees both my children. He's very caring and listens to your concerns. His nurses are amazing and do the same. I would recommend him a thousand times. My toddler loves him as well.
    — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hindi
    • 1043204878
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Mississippi
    • University of Mississippi
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital
    • University of Mississippi
