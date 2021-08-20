Overview

Dr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Mehrotra works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.