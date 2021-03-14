Overview

Dr. Deepak Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Internal Medicine Center, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.