Overview

Dr. Deepak Katyal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Katyal works at Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.