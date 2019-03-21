Dr. Deepak Katyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Katyal, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepak Katyal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Katyal works at
Locations
Huntsville Surgical Associates201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-2895
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent critical trauma care doctor. He saved my husbands life, took time to make sure I understood every procedure and without a doubt he wouldn’t be alive but for him and his team. He is incredibly collaborative with the rest of the specialists and after 54 days my husband got home after 7 life saving surgeries, three of them under Dr Katyal. He’s a quiet earnest doctor but has respect of all his colleagues and the nurses in ICU. We were lucky to have got him on duty that first ER visit.
About Dr. Deepak Katyal, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053386623
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katyal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katyal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katyal works at
Dr. Katyal has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Katyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katyal.
