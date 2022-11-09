See All Interventional Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Deepak Kapoor, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Deepak Kapoor, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kapoor works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical College of Georgia
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 09, 2022
Dr. Kapoor took my 93 year old mom as a transfer patient from Eisenhower. He felt she was a great candidate for a procedure Eisenhower could not provide. My siblings and I are eternally grateful that God has blessed this doctors hands to save lives. We still have our mom. Dr. Kapoor is a very kind doctor and was very informative. He took time with us and made certain that we understood everything about the procedure he performed. I will refer anyone to him in a heartbeat.
Dr. Kapoor is the BEST! — Nov 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Deepak Kapoor, MD
About Dr. Deepak Kapoor, MD

  • Interventional Cardiology
  • English, Hindi and Punjabi
  • Male
  • 1871603134
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Coney Island Hosp/Cornell U|Coney Island Hospital/Cornell University|Seton Hall University St Michaels Med Ctr
  • Coney Island Hospital
  • Coney Island Hospital
  • University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
  • Cardiovascular Disease
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • East Georgia Regional Medical Center
  • Wills Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deepak Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kapoor works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kapoor’s profile.

Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

