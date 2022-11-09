Dr. Deepak Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Kapoor, MD
Dr. Deepak Kapoor, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Medical College of Georgia, 1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
Dr. Kapoor took my 93 year old mom as a transfer patient from Eisenhower. He felt she was a great candidate for a procedure Eisenhower could not provide. My siblings and I are eternally grateful that God has blessed this doctors hands to save lives. We still have our mom. Dr. Kapoor is a very kind doctor and was very informative. He took time with us and made certain that we understood everything about the procedure he performed. I will refer anyone to him in a heartbeat.
Interventional Cardiology
English, Hindi and Punjabi
Coney Island Hosp/Cornell U|Coney Island Hospital/Cornell University|Seton Hall University St Michaels Med Ctr
Coney Island Hospital
Coney Island Hospital
University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
Cardiovascular Disease
Augusta University Medical Center
East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Wills Memorial Hospital
