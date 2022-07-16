Dr. Hooda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deepak Hooda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deepak Hooda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-4800
-
2
Dr Deepak Hooda10 Medical Park Ste 104, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hooda?
On July 12, 2022, I saw Dr Hooda as a new patient. My primary suggested an echocarduigram at Reynolds Memorial Hospital but they kept postponing it until September. His wife, Mary Pack is a patient of Dr Hooda and recommended me to see Dr Hooda. He scheduled 3 tests for the end of this month Dr Hooda is a fantastic physician who will go all the way to find my condition,
About Dr. Deepak Hooda, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033316070
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hooda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hooda has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.