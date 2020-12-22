Overview

Dr. Deepak Honaganahalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Honaganahalli works at UCHealth Primary Care - Greenwood Village in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.