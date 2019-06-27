Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD
Overview
Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Dugar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scarless Nose Institute of Beverly Hills414 N Camden Dr Ste 801, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 276-3106
Hospital Affiliations
- Alamance Regional Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugar?
I cannot brag more on Dr. Dugar! Words can’t even describe talented he is. My results were even better than I was expecting!
About Dr. Deepak Dugar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1922327584
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugar works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.